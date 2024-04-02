Menu

Crime

Man wanted for alleged kidnapping, sexual assault in Scarborough

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 6:03 am
1 min read
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance with locating a man wanted in a Kidnapping investigation.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance with locating a man wanted in a Kidnapping investigation. Handout / Toronto Police Service
A man is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Scarborough over the weekend, according to police.

Police say they responded to a call for a check at an address in the Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive area just after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s reported that the suspect abducted the victim and brought her to an address in the area.

Police say the suspect attempted to sexually assault the victim and then assaulted her.

The suspect then forced the victim into a 2020 black Hyundai Tucson with Ontario license plate DAYW027.  Police say the man drove around for a few hours and during this time, he made a “quick stop”, and the victim was able to escape and contact authorities.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Man wanted for alleged kidnapping, sexual assault in Scarborough - image
Handout / Toronto Police Service
More on Crime

Investigators are now looking for 33-year-old Curtis Beckles. He is described as six feet tall and 195 pounds with a shaved head and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a white t-shirt, blue fitted jeans and white running shoes with black laces.

Man wanted for alleged kidnapping, sexual assault in Scarborough - image
Handout / Toronto Police Service

Police say Beckles now faces multiple charges including kidnapping, criminal harassment, forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, breaching a probation order and two counts failure to comply with an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.222tips.com.

