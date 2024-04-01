Menu

Crime

Man in serious condition after Toronto stabbing, police investigating

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 9:21 pm
1 min read
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at Eglinton Avenue West and Richardson Avenue Monday evening. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at Eglinton Avenue West and Richardson Avenue Monday evening. Max Trotta / Global News
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s Eglinton West neighbourhood Monday evening, officials say.

Police said they received reports that a man had been stabbed near Eglinton Avenue West and Richardson Avenue, which is just east of Keele Street, just before 7 p.m.

Officers initially said the victim’s injuries were unknown, but paramedics confirmed to Global News they transported one patient to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for three suspects who are described as male youths who were last seen wearing masks and black/blue clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

