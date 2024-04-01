SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Cold weather, snow coming to Calgary starting Tuesday

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 7:07 pm
1 min read
Snow conditions brought traffic to a half along a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary on Thursday, February 29, 2024. View image in full screen
A significant change in weather is coming this week for Calgary and Rocky View County, along with some snow. . Global News
A significant change in weather is coming this week for Calgary and Rocky View County, along with some snow.

According to a special weather alert from Environment Canada, a multi-day snow event will come after an unseasonably warm Tuesday.

Snow will begin Tuesday night along the northern foothills and progress southward on Wednesday, and will eventually spread eastward towards the Saskatchewan border on Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The snow will end on Friday, Environment Canada said.

Ten to 30 cm of snow is forecast for areas along the foothills and in the mountain parks. Around five to 10 cm of snow is forecast for areas east of Highway 2.

