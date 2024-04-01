Attic fire in Markham, Ont. leaves 1 dead

See more sharing options

One person has been pronounced dead after a fire in Markham, Ont., according to local officials.

Just after 3 p.m., emergency services were called to a fire on Reesor Road.

A spokesperson for York Region, which runs local paramedic services, told Global News an ambulance, special response ambulance and superintendent were all sent to the scene.

“One patient was pronounced VSA on scene,” the spokesperson said. VSA stands for vital signs absent.

Officials with Toronto fire said they had been called to the scene to support Markham firefighters with the blaze. They said the fire was reported in the attic of a home.

A York Regional Police spokesperson is set to attend the scene on Monday evening.

Calls to Markham Fire Services and Emergency Services did not receive a response in time for publication.