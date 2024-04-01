Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

Attic fire in Markham, Ont. leaves 1 dead

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 5:25 pm
1 min read
Police were on scene at a peaceful protest in Thornhill, Ont., Sunday. The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police were on scene at a peaceful protest in Thornhill, Ont., Sunday. The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
One person has been pronounced dead after a fire in Markham, Ont., according to local officials.

Just after 3 p.m., emergency services were called to a fire on Reesor Road.

A spokesperson for York Region, which runs local paramedic services, told Global News an ambulance, special response ambulance and superintendent were all sent to the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“One patient was pronounced VSA on scene,” the spokesperson said. VSA stands for vital signs absent.

Officials with Toronto fire said they had been called to the scene to support Markham firefighters with the blaze. They said the fire was reported in the attic of a home.

A York Regional Police spokesperson is set to attend the scene on Monday evening.

Calls to Markham Fire Services and Emergency Services did not receive a response in time for publication.

