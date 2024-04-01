Menu

Fire

2 Stony Plain homes damaged by fire

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
Two homes were damaged by fire in Stony Plain, Alta., Sunday, March 31, 2024. View image in full screen
Two homes were damaged by fire in Stony Plain, Alta., Sunday, March 31, 2024. Courtesy / Stony Plain Fire Department
Two homes were extensively damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon in Stony Plain, Alta.

Just after 2:15 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of Glenforest Crescent off 57th Avenue in The Glens neighbourhood.

“Due to the size of the fire, we called upon our mutual aid partners, Spruce Grove and Parkland County to assist,” Stony Plain fire Chief Trevor Mistal said in a news release.

“A total of 33 firefighters worked together to put the fire out.”

Two homes were damaged by fire in Stony Plain, Alta., Sunday, March 31, 2024. View image in full screen
Two homes were damaged by fire in Stony Plain, Alta., Sunday, March 31, 2024. Courtesy / Stony Plain Fire Department
Mistal believes the fire started in a shed and quickly spread to the two homes. No other houses in the cul-de-sac were damaged, Mistal said.

“The fire was under control within an hour, and no injuries were sustained,” he said.

Residents of both houses were home at the time and were able to make it out safely.

Neighbouring homes were also evacuated.

An investigation is now underway by the Stony Plain Fire Department.

