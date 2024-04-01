Man assaults, threatens to kill woman walking with children in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man assaulted and threatened to kill a woman who was walking with her children in Toronto after the two exchanged words, police say.

Toronto police said they are now trying to identify the suspect.

Officers responded to an unknown trouble call in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area at around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was walking with her children from Don Mills Subway Station and “a man made a comment towards the victim’s children which prompted the victim to reply to the suspect,” police said.

The man then went up to the woman and began kicking her, police said.

He then grabbed an object and “struck the victim multiple times over the head.”

It caused the woman to drop her phone, which then broke, police said.

The man also threatened to kill the victim, police said.

He reportedly fled the area on foot.

Police said the woman, who is in her 30s, went to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Her children were not injured in the incident, police said.

Police described the suspect as 30 to 40 years old and five-foot-two to five-foot-six with a medium build, and had a black moustache and a goatee. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black toque, black gloves, a black jacket, a blue vest underneath and black pants.

He is wanted for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to come forward.