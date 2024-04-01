Menu

Crime

Winnipeg duo charged in 2023 shooting linked to other crimes, police allege

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 10:00 am
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
A pair of Winnipeggers arrested in June of last year in an incident that involved shots fired from a rifle out of a balcony window have been linked to other crimes, police allege.

In addition to the June 15, 2023 shooting arrest, in which no one was injured and police also seized crack cocaine, the two men are now facing charges in another shooting incident the day before, near Magnus Avenue and Main Street. Police allege one of the suspects was armed with a 12-gauge shotgun and recklessly fired it multiple times, hitting an unoccupied vehicle.

They’re also accused of attempting to rob a St. Mary Avenue hotel around 12:40 a.m. the next morning, using bear spray on a pair of employees but unsuccessfully stealing any property.

Winnipeg police worked with officers in Nelson, B.C., to apprehend one of the suspects last week, as police allege he had fled Manitoba in December 2023, violating conditions of his release.

He was found Wednesday at a Nelson-area home, where he was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant. He was wanted on a total of eight warrants and also faces numerous weapons charges, as well as robbery and failure to comply offences. He has since been turned over to Winnipeg police and flown back to Manitoba.

The second suspect, police said, was already locked up at Milner Ridge Correctional Facility for unrelated offences and was re-arrested Feb. 17.

Both remain in custody.

