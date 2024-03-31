Coquitlam RCMP searching for high-risk missing man

See more sharing options

A search is underway by Mounties in Coquitlam for a high-risk missing man.

Fitsum Zewdu, 31, is wanted by police on a BC Mental Health Act warrant.

View image in full screen Fitsum Zewdu, 31, is wanted by the RCMP on a BC Mental Health Act warrant. RCMP

Zewdu was last seen on Friday, March 29, at 9 a.m. and was reported missing the following day.

“There is concern for the wellbeing of Zewdu and police are obliged to apprehend him and return him to a designated facility,” Coquitlam RCMP staff wrote in a release.

Police said the man may be in Burnaby or the downtown Vancouver area.

Anyone who sees Zewdu is urged to not approach him and to call 911.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.