Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Coquitlam RCMP searching for high-risk missing man

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 31, 2024 4:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coquitlam RCMP searching for high-risk missing man'
Coquitlam RCMP searching for high-risk missing man
Fitsum Zewdu, 31, is wanted by police on a BC Mental Health Act warrant.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A search is underway by Mounties in Coquitlam for a high-risk missing man.

Fitsum Zewdu, 31, is wanted by police on a BC Mental Health Act warrant.

high risk missing man View image in full screen
Fitsum Zewdu, 31, is wanted by the RCMP on a BC Mental Health Act warrant. RCMP

Zewdu was last seen on Friday, March 29, at 9 a.m. and was reported missing the following day.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“There is concern for the wellbeing of Zewdu and police are obliged to apprehend him and return him to a designated facility,” Coquitlam RCMP staff wrote in a release.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the man may be in Burnaby or the downtown Vancouver area.

Anyone who sees Zewdu is urged to not approach him and to call 911.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices