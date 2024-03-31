Officers find woman dead at Ajax home, man taken into custody: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was found dead at an Ajax home late Saturday and a man has been taken into custody, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called at around 11:05 p.m. to a residential address in the area of Bayly Street East and Shoal Point Road.

Responding officers found a woman dead and a man at the scene was taken into custody, police said.

The incident is being treated as a homicide.

Additional information about the woman’s death wasn’t immediately available.

Police were called to a residential address in the area of Shoal Point Rd and Bayly Street E in Ajax. Officers arrived on scene and located a female deceased. A male on scene has been taken into custody. Further information will be provided once it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Udn4ZefwEy — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 31, 2024