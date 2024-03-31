Menu

Crime

Officers find woman dead at Ajax home, man taken into custody: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 31, 2024 10:04 am
1 min read
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
A woman was found dead at an Ajax home late Saturday and a man has been taken into custody, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called at around 11:05 p.m. to a residential address in the area of Bayly Street East and Shoal Point Road.

Responding officers found a woman dead and a man at the scene was taken into custody, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The incident is being treated as a homicide.

Additional information about the woman’s death wasn’t immediately available.

