Crime

Body discovered in vehicle in Strathcona County: RCMP

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 30, 2024 4:43 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body inside in a vehicle in Strathcona County Saturday. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body inside in a vehicle in Strathcona County Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body inside in a vehicle in Strathcona County on Friday.

The RCMP said officers were dispatched to a call about a deceased man around 9:30 a.m. near Township Road 510 and Range Road 213.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police arrived to find a man dead inside a vehicle.

RCMP said the circumstances around the death “have been deemed suspicious” but added there is no threat to public safety.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation with the help of Strathcona County RCMP and Edmonton Forensic Identification Services.

An autopsy has been scheduled for April 2.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

