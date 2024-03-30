Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP confirm homicide after family member says brother was fatally shot

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 30, 2024 4:01 pm
2 min read
A business along the 100 block of Adams Road in Kelowna is the site of a police investigation where two people were found dead. View image in full screen
A business along the 100 block of Adams Road in Kelowna is the site of a police investigation where two people were found dead.
After a B.C. resident said her brother was killed in an alleged murder-suicide in the Okanagan earlier this week, Kelowna RCMP stated that they’re investigating a homicide.

On Friday, Jacqueline Kofoed posted on social media that Jeremy Kofoed was the victim of a fatal shooting that took place at Adventure Trucks on Adams Road on Wednesday, March 27.

“This was the tragic result of an argument between Jeremy and a known acquaintance that escalated to the point of violence,” wrote Jacqueline Kofoed.

“After Jeremy was shot, it appears the known acquaintance started a fire in the building, then took his own life.”

Adventure Trucks is a small business specializing in retrofitting vehicles for off-road and outdoor uses.

On Thursday, the media questioned police about what happened, but RCMP refused to give details.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We’re not confirming anything right now. We can’t provide details until the officers go in and start figuring out what happened,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said at the time.

“At this point, it’s only speculation. So until they go in and start taking away the evidence, we can’t confirm or provide anything.”

Jeremy Kofoed.

Trending Now

That changed on Saturday when Jacqueline Kofoed’s comments became known.

At 12:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP said they’ve cleared the scene “following a homicide.”

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Adams Roads on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of shots fired, after which a fire ensued.

“Upon police entry into the business, two deceased were located,” said police.

“This is an isolated incident and no public are at risk.”

RCMP say Kelowna’s Serious Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and will be working with the BC Coroners Service to determine the causes of death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2024-15930.

The Kofoed family is well-known in the region. Four years ago, they donated $60,000 to Okanagan College’s health sciences centre.

