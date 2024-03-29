Jericho Beach’s feral rabbits are an invasive species colony, says park board

Send this page to someone via email

On this Easter long weekend, the Vancouver Park Board is reminding people not to release, feed or touch rabbits at Jericho Beach.

Feral rabbits in the grassy area around the beach are considered an invasive species colony.

Many were domestic pets that either escaped or were intentionally released.

The Jericho colony is exploding in population, forcing out native species and damaging ecosystems according to the board.

0:36 Public advised to avoid wild rabbits at Jericho Beach

In spite of the warnings, park-goers at Jericho continue to feed and engage with the rabbits.

“Easter bunnies, bought as a gift, are sadly often abandoned in parkland once the novelty has worn off and the responsibility of pet ownership sets in,” the board said in a release.

“Not only does this contribute to the negative impacts of feral rabbits in the park but it leaves domesticated animals frightened, malnourished and vulnerable to a huge range of harmful consequences including traffic accidents, predators and disease.”

Any incidents of wildlife feeding should be reported immediately by calling 311 or using the Van311 app.