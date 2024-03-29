Menu

Video link
Headline link
Environment

Jericho Beach’s feral rabbits are an invasive species colony, says park board

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 9:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Feral rabbit issues at Jericho Beach'
Feral rabbit issues at Jericho Beach
On this Easter long weekend - a warning from the Vancouver Park Board. Do not release, feed, or touch the feral rabbit population at Jericho beach park. As Paul Johnson reports, it's for their sake - and yours.
On this Easter long weekend, the Vancouver Park Board is reminding people not to release, feed or touch rabbits at Jericho Beach.

Feral rabbits in the grassy area around the beach are considered an invasive species colony.

Many were domestic pets that either escaped or were intentionally released.

The Jericho colony is exploding in population, forcing out native species and damaging ecosystems according to the board.

Click to play video: 'Public advised to avoid wild rabbits at Jericho Beach'
Public advised to avoid wild rabbits at Jericho Beach
In spite of the warnings, park-goers at Jericho continue to feed and engage with the rabbits.

“Easter bunnies, bought as a gift, are sadly often abandoned in parkland once the novelty has worn off and the responsibility of pet ownership sets in,” the board said in a release.

“Not only does this contribute to the negative impacts of feral rabbits in the park but it leaves domesticated animals frightened, malnourished and vulnerable to a huge range of harmful consequences including traffic accidents, predators and disease.”

Any incidents of wildlife feeding should be reported immediately by calling 311 or using the Van311 app.

