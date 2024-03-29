Menu

Crime

6th person charged after pregnant woman, man shot at close range in Ontario home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2024 6:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Three arrested in Bowmanville double homicide'
Three arrested in Bowmanville double homicide
Police in a town east of Toronto say a sixth suspect has been arrested and charged after a man and his pregnant wife were allegedly murdered inside a home.

In February last year, Durham Regional Police Service allege three masked men entered a Bowmanville, Ont., home and fatally shot Aram Kamel, who was 28, and his 26-year-old wife, Rafad Alzubaidy, at close range multiple times.

Investigators say they believe the couple was targeted, and Alzubaidy was six months pregnant at the time.

Earlier this month, homicide investigators said a total of five people between the ages of 20 and 37 have been arrested in connection to the couple’s alleged killing and each one has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

On Friday, police say a sixth person, a 24-year-old man from Toronto, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they are not looking for any more suspects and the motive for the shootings remains under investigation.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

