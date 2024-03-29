Menu

Crime

Ferrari stolen during ‘violent carjacking with a firearm’ in Brampton driveway: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 4:03 pm
A loaded Glock 9mm handgun and the keys to the stolen vehicle were allegedly found during an arrest. View image in full screen
A loaded Glock 9mm handgun and the keys to the stolen vehicle were allegedly found during an arrest. Handout / Peel Regional Police
A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a Ferrari was stolen during a “violent carjacking with a firearm” in a Brampton driveway on Thursday, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that at around 8 p.m., the victims were standing in their driveway in the Countryside Drive and Airport Road area when they were confronted by an individual armed with a handgun and two other suspects.

“The suspects demanded money, cellphones, and the keys to the victim’s vehicle, a white 2018 Ferrari Spider,” police said.

The victims complied and handed over their phones and keys to the Ferrari, police said.

“The accused entered the driver’s seat of the 2018 Ferrari and fled the area; the two unknown suspects fled the area on foot, leaving behind another stolen vehicle, which they arrived in,” police said.

The stolen Ferrari was located a short time later in the Finch Avenue East and Neilson Road area of Scarborough and a 16-year-old boy was arrested, police continued.

A loaded Glock 9mm handgun and the keys to the stolen vehicle were allegedly found during the arrest.

The boy, from Brampton, is facing a number of charges including robbery with a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Feds working to ‘crack down’ on ‘violent’ carjackings
