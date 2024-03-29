‘Unmarked’ vehicle with flashing cop lights spotted in Saint John: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a suspicious vehicle with a set of red and blue lights flashing in the windshield was spotted in a Saint John neighbourhood.

In a release, police said the vehicle was seen in the area of Catherwood and Ready streets in Saint John at about 8:45 a.m. on Friday morning. It was reported that the vehicle with flashing lights in the windshield, was parked on the side of the road.

“The vehicle was described as an unmarked older model, dark green van, possibly a Ford Windstar,” Saint John Police said in a statement.

“The male in the front passenger’s seat was manipulating the light in the windshield.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police added that the occupants of the vehicle remain unknown and there are no further descriptions of the individuals at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Public Safety Alert – Personation of a Peace Officerhttps://t.co/e3LJsMN1js pic.twitter.com/o1f8oHU2PT — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) March 29, 2024

“Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area that has video of the incident at the time it occurred,” the statement from police continued.

The release stated that on-duty officers are dressed in full uniform with a name tag worn on their clothing and will identify themselves and be in possession of a badge when working in plainclothes.

Police are asking anyone with further information regarding the incident to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333. If an individual chooses to remain anonymous, they can phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.