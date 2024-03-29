Homicide investigating after fatal shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say homicide detectives have been called in after a fatal shooting in the city’s north end on Thursday night.
Police said the shooting happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue at around 10:46 p.m.
Investigators said they found a victim with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead, police said.
There is no word on the gender or age of the victim or on suspects.
Officers also found gunshots in a window, police said.
Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
