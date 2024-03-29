Menu

Crime

Homicide investigating after fatal shooting in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 6:44 am
1 min read
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Toronto police say homicide detectives have been called in after a fatal shooting in the city’s north end on Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue at around 10:46 p.m.

Investigators said they found a victim with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no word on the gender or age of the victim or on suspects.

Officers also found gunshots in a window, police said.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

