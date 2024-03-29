Homicide investigating after fatal shooting in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say homicide detectives have been called in after a fatal shooting in the city’s north end on Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue at around 10:46 p.m.

Investigators said they found a victim with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

There is no word on the gender or age of the victim or on suspects.

Officers also found gunshots in a window, police said.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

SHOOTING:

Finch Ave W & Dufferin St

10:46pm

– victim has been pronounced deceased

– Homicide will be investigating

– anyone with info, contact police @ 416-808-2222#GO671809

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 29, 2024