Indecent offender arrested twice in one week, West Shore RCMP says

A 36-year-old Nanaimo, B.C., man has been arrested twice in a week for reportedly committing indecent acts.

West Shore RCMP officers were called to a restaurant on Sunday, March 24, around 10 a.m. on Island Highway in Colwood.

“The suspect had exposed himself in a sexual manner which was seen by several witnesses including children,” Const. Andrew Matheson said.

“The officers quickly located and arrested the suspect.”

The suspect was held in custody and appeared in court the day after the arrest.

He was then released with several conditions including remaining fully clothed in public places and not exposing his genitals.

Three days later on Wednesday, the same man was reportedly seen committing an indecent act in plain view of youths under the Six Mile Road Bridge in View Royal.

West Shore RCMP officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest.

“Sexual crimes against youths not only affect the victims but can have lasting effects on the entire community,” Matheson said.

“We are pleased to see this individual off the streets and want to thank the witnesses for their bravery in calling the police right away. Their information was critical in locating and arresting the suspect”

Police also said the suspect is also wanted on a warrant concerning another indecent exposure, this one related to a case in Burnaby from November 2023.

The Nanaimo man now faces charges of indecent exposure, indecent exposure to a minor and failure to comply with release order.