Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GRH president top public sector earner in Waterloo Region in 2023

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 4:37 pm
1 min read
The main entrance at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The main entrance at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario government released the Sunshine List for 2023 on Thursday. The top local wage earner in the region last year was Grand River Hospital CEO Ron Gagnon who took home $585,694.56.

Gagnon ranked 50th highest on the list as the province is mandated to annually release those who earn more than $100,000 annually in Ontario.

Robert Myers, who serves as director at the Perimeter Institute was not far off Gagnon, as he was paid $573,500.63 in 2023.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Over 300,000 people are on the Sunshine List, a number which has nearly doubled since 2018 when there were 151,000 people on the list.

The list includes thousands of local employees at universities, hospitals, police forces and municipal governments.

The heads of the region’s three post-secondary institutions all took home healthy paycheques, with Conestoga College president John Tibbets leading the way at $494,716.07 while University of Waterloo president Vivek Goel was not far behind at $494,223.30. Laurier’s president earned $361,470.92 in 2023.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Gagnon far outpaced the heads of the other area hospitals as St. Mary’s General Hospital president Mark Fam took home $351,718.80 while Cambridge Memorial Hospital president Patrick Gaskin earned $331,340.04.

Other notable names on the list include Waterloo police chief Mark Crowell who was paid $306,384.67 and Waterloo Region CAO Bruce Lauckner who was paid $331,236.50.

Waterloo Region Chair Karen Redman far outpaced the city mayors as she was paid $190,410.12 in 2023. Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe collected $112,474.66 while Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic earned $110,619.04 and Cambridge Mayor Dorothy Liggett’s paycheques came out to $110,375.95.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices