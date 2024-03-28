Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hawaii Martin Mars: Famed water bomber prepares for final flight

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 4:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Famous water bombers to leave B.C.?'
Famous water bombers to leave B.C.?
The last two Martin Mars water bombers are for sale, with one drawing huge crowds to an airshow in the U.S – Jul 27, 2016
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A piece of B.C.’s aviation history will soon have a new home.

The Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber, one of only two Martin Mars aircraft in existence, will be the centrepiece of the new B.C. wildfire aviation exhibit at the British Columbia Aviation Museum in North Saanich.

“The Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber is a proud symbol of B.C.’s ingenuity and innovation, representing cutting-edge technology in aviation firefighting of its time,” said Lana Popham, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport.

“We recognize the value the Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber holds for many people and have heard their desire to have it housed in the British Columbia Aviation Museum, where it can be displayed and protected as an important piece of our province’s history.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Hawaii Martin Mars was last deployed during the summer of 2015 to extinguish wildfires in B.C., Alberta, California and Mexico.

Story continues below advertisement

Previously it was a transport carrier for the United States navy and served as the largest air ambulance during the Korean War.

The B.C. government is providing $250,000 in one-time funding to the museum.

Click to play video: 'Happy Retirement: Water bomber and its captain make final flight'
Happy Retirement: Water bomber and its captain make final flight
Trending Now

The water bomber’s final flight from Coulson Aviation Tanker Base in Port Alberni to Victoria International Airport is expected before the end of 2024 and will include passing federal inspections, crew training and test flights.

The Hawaii Martin Mars can only land and take off on water so its last flight will be from Sproat Lake to the Saanich Inlet beside the Victoria International Airport.

The final stage will take place at Canadian Coast Guard Base Patricia Bay when the aircraft will be brought up on a ramp, mounted on a trailer and transported across the airport runways.

Advertisement
More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices