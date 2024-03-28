Hawaii Martin Mars: Famed water bomber prepares for final flight

Send this page to someone via email

A piece of B.C.’s aviation history will soon have a new home.

The Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber, one of only two Martin Mars aircraft in existence, will be the centrepiece of the new B.C. wildfire aviation exhibit at the British Columbia Aviation Museum in North Saanich.

“The Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber is a proud symbol of B.C.’s ingenuity and innovation, representing cutting-edge technology in aviation firefighting of its time,” said Lana Popham, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport.

“We recognize the value the Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber holds for many people and have heard their desire to have it housed in the British Columbia Aviation Museum, where it can be displayed and protected as an important piece of our province’s history.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Hawaii Martin Mars was last deployed during the summer of 2015 to extinguish wildfires in B.C., Alberta, California and Mexico.

Story continues below advertisement

Previously it was a transport carrier for the United States navy and served as the largest air ambulance during the Korean War.

The B.C. government is providing $250,000 in one-time funding to the museum.

1:40 Happy Retirement: Water bomber and its captain make final flight

The water bomber’s final flight from Coulson Aviation Tanker Base in Port Alberni to Victoria International Airport is expected before the end of 2024 and will include passing federal inspections, crew training and test flights.

The Hawaii Martin Mars can only land and take off on water so its last flight will be from Sproat Lake to the Saanich Inlet beside the Victoria International Airport.

The final stage will take place at Canadian Coast Guard Base Patricia Bay when the aircraft will be brought up on a ramp, mounted on a trailer and transported across the airport runways.