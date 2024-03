Send this page to someone via email

The Native Women’s Association of Canada says a major shortfall in federal funding has forced it to lay off roughly half its workforce.

1/5 Stable core funding from the federal government is essential for Indigenous non-profit organizations. Without it, we cannot continue the essential work we’re doing to support Indigenous people. — NWAC (@NWAC_CA) March 28, 2024

The advocacy organization says as part of Canada’s national apprenticeship program and other initiatives, it received grants last year totalling $48 million. This year, revenue dropped to $10 million.

The organization is calling on the federal government to provide more stable core funding.