High school boundary changes, expanded French immersion coming in 2025: TVDSB

The Thames Valley District School Board announced this week that it has approved changes proposed as part of the London Secondary Attendance Area Review, which includes introducing a French immersion program at Clarke Road Secondary School in 2025.

The board-approved revised recommendations are aimed at addressing “rising enrolment in secondary schools” in the area and the board said administration took trustee and public feedback into account.

“In our continuous commitment to providing exceptional educational environments for all students within the Thames Valley District School Board, we’ve made the strategic decision to adjust the boundaries for secondary schools in London and area, effective September 2025,” TVDSB chair Beth Mai said.

“We understand changes like these come with their own set of challenges and we want to affirm that this decision was made with the utmost consideration for the well-being and success of our students.”

Under the recommendations, all students registered for secondary school as of March 31, 2025 will remain at the school they are registered at and, as long as they are still at the school, their siblings will have the option to register at the same school and remain until graduation.

Full details, including changes to feeder schools, can be found on the board’s website by expanding the London Secondary Attendance Area Review Motions Carried tab at the bottom of the March 27 update.