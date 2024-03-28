Menu

Environment

Nova Scotia to create new volunteer ‘guard’ corps for emergencies

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2024 3:21 pm
1 min read
Members of the Nova Scotia public who wish to help out in the event of a disaster will be able to sign up for a new volunteer corps to be known as the Nova Scotia Guard. Premier Tim Houston speaks to reporters at the Nova Scotia legislature in Halifax, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Members of the Nova Scotia public who wish to help out in the event of a disaster will be able to sign up for a new volunteer corps to be known as the Nova Scotia Guard. Premier Tim Houston speaks to reporters at the Nova Scotia legislature in Halifax, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Nova Scotians who want to help during natural disasters will be able to sign up for a new volunteer corps called the Nova Scotia Guard.

Premier Tim Houston said today that anyone with usable skills can register with the province, which will build a pool of volunteers who first responders and community organizations can call on during or after emergencies.

Houston says the guard will be overseen by the new Department of Emergency Management, which would replace the existing Emergency Management Office under legislation tabled today.

The new department will be led by John Lohr, the minister currently responsible for the Emergency Management Office.

Trending Now

Houston says the reorganization will allow the province to respond more efficiently to climate-related emergencies such as wildfires and flooding.

The new department is expected to be established in the fall, following consultations with municipalities and community organizations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

