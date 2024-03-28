Nova Scotia to create new volunteer ‘guard’ corps for emergencies

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians who want to help during natural disasters will be able to sign up for a new volunteer corps called the Nova Scotia Guard.

Premier Tim Houston said today that anyone with usable skills can register with the province, which will build a pool of volunteers who first responders and community organizations can call on during or after emergencies.

Houston says the guard will be overseen by the new Department of Emergency Management, which would replace the existing Emergency Management Office under legislation tabled today.

The new department will be led by John Lohr, the minister currently responsible for the Emergency Management Office.

Houston says the reorganization will allow the province to respond more efficiently to climate-related emergencies such as wildfires and flooding.

The new department is expected to be established in the fall, following consultations with municipalities and community organizations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.