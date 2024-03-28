Winnipeg police on the lookout for armed robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is searching for a man accused in an armed robbery.

Police say a man tried to rob a woman on the night of March 15 in the 1000 block of McPhillips Street.

Although the suspect’s gun fired during the altercation, police said, no one was injured, and the suspect took off.

Krell Curtis McDougall, 22, is now wanted in connection with the robbery and faces several weapons charges.

Police said anyone who sees McDougall shouldn’t approach him, as he’s considered dangerous, and should instead call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).