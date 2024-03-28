Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

6 arrested after backyard fight in Lethbridge; shovel and bat seized

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge Police Service View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police Service headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Six people were taken into custody and three charged in connection to a backyard assault in Lethbridge on Tuesday, police said.

At around 8 p.m., Lethbridge police responded to a group of people fighting in a backyard along the 1000 block of 12th Street South.

Officers found a 35-year-old man injured in the alley. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

People inside the home refused to come out, according to police, so they “obtained and executed a warrant” to go inside. Six people were arrested.

Police seized a shovel and baseball bat believed to have been used in the assault, Lethbridge police said in a Thursday news release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The people involved know each other, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Tiffany Joy Hood, 45, of Lethbridge, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.

Jocko Slade Trotter, 36, of Lethbridge, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.

Jyi Mickell Trotter, 44, of Lethbridge, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of an offensive weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

All three were set to appear in court on Thursday.

A 29-year-old woman was charged with offences unrelated to the assault and two other females were released without charges, police said.

Click to play video: 'Advocates concerned after Lethbridge ER nurse assaulted'
Advocates concerned after Lethbridge ER nurse assaulted
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices