6 arrested after backyard fight in Lethbridge; shovel and bat seized

Six people were taken into custody and three charged in connection to a backyard assault in Lethbridge on Tuesday, police said.
At around 8 p.m., Lethbridge police responded to a group of people fighting in a backyard along the 1000 block of 12th Street South.
Officers found a 35-year-old man injured in the alley. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
People inside the home refused to come out, according to police, so they “obtained and executed a warrant” to go inside. Six people were arrested.
Police seized a shovel and baseball bat believed to have been used in the assault, Lethbridge police said in a Thursday news release.
The people involved know each other, police said.
Tiffany Joy Hood, 45, of Lethbridge, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.
Jocko Slade Trotter, 36, of Lethbridge, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.
Jyi Mickell Trotter, 44, of Lethbridge, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of an offensive weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
All three were set to appear in court on Thursday.
A 29-year-old woman was charged with offences unrelated to the assault and two other females were released without charges, police said.
