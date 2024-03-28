Edmonton man to travel, buy home after $5M lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man will finally be able to buy the home he and his family have been renting for 17 years, thanks to a recent multi-million dollar lottery win.

Kerry McIntosh was the lucky winner of the March 2 Lotto 6/49 draw worth a whopping $5 million.

When he stopped to scan the ticket on his way to work earlier this month, McIntosh said he originally thought he won $50,000.

“I took it to the cashier and when she scanned it the machine shut down and made a bunch of noise. The cashier was going crazy with excitement,” McIntosh said in a news release Thursday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Once he realized his winnings were much larger than first thought, McIntosh was in shock. He drove home and told his wife, who doubled checked his numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

McIntosh said he and his wife are already planning a few trips, and looking forward to retirement.

“We’re going to take a big road trip across Canada and USA and are planning to take my son to Vegas for UFC Fight Week,” he said. “It’s also now possible for us to own the home we’ve been renting for 17 years.

“It just feels awesome,” McIntosh continued. “We were doing the math the other day and I would have had to work until I was 80.

“This has sped up my whole retirement process.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This has sped up my whole retirement process."

McIntosh bought the ticket from the Woodvale Reddi Mart in south Edmonton. He matched all six numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 2.