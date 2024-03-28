Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Nova Scotia sees 35 per cent cut in international student permit applications in 2024

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia universities and colleges are seeing a 35 per cent cut to the total number of international study permit applications they will receive in 2024 from the federal government. The Cape Breton University cafeteria is seen in Sydney, N.S., Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Wadden. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia universities and colleges are seeing a 35 per cent cut to the total number of international study permit applications they will receive in 2024 from the federal government. The Cape Breton University cafeteria is seen in Sydney, N.S., Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Wadden. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government is cutting the number of international study permits for Nova Scotia universities and colleges by 35 per cent this year.

Nova Scotia will receive 12,900 permit applications in 2024, down from about 19,900 last year.

The changes are a result of the federal government’s attempts to ease the national housing shortage by slashing international study permits in Canada by more than one-third and imposing a two-year cap on student visas.

Nova Scotia Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong says his department has distributed this year’s permits among the province’s 32 universities, colleges, private career colleges and language schools.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Of Nova Scotia’s 11 universities and colleges, Cape Breton University is taking the biggest hit with 5,086 applications — a 52 per cent drop from last year.

However, Dalhousie University in Halifax will receive 1,180 applications — 70 per cent more than in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Wong says it’s too early to tell what the financial implications will be for each school.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

Click to play video: 'International student cap could hit colleges, universities financially: Experts'
International student cap could hit colleges, universities financially: Experts
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices