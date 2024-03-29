Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed on Good Friday, Easter Monday in Regina?

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 8:00 am
1 min read
Easter long weekend hours for Regina's city services, leisure centres, public libraries, transit services and malls. View image in full screen
Easter long weekend hours for Regina's city services, leisure centres, public libraries, transit services and malls. Andrew Benson / Global Regina
Here is a list of what services will and won’t be available in the city of Regina on Good Friday and Easter Monday this year.

City services, transit and parking

City offices will be closed on Good Friday and will reopen on Tuesday.

Transit will operate using the Sunday routes and schedules on Good Friday and return for regular operating on Easter Monday.

Parking metres will not be in effect.

Public libraries

Regina Public Libraries said on its website that most locations will be open Good Friday and Easter Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park

The office will be closed.

Leisure Centres

The North West Leisure Centre and the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be closed on Good Friday and on Sunday. They will operate from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Monday.

The Sportplex Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Malls

The Cornwall Centre, Southland Mall, and Northgate Mall will all be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Costco

Regina’s Costco will be running normal operating hours over the Easter long weekend.

