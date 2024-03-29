What’s open and closed on Good Friday, Easter Monday in Regina?

Here is a list of what services will and won’t be available in the city of Regina on Good Friday and Easter Monday this year.
City services, transit and parking
City offices will be closed on Good Friday and will reopen on Tuesday.
Transit will operate using the Sunday routes and schedules on Good Friday and return for regular operating on Easter Monday.
Parking metres will not be in effect.
Public libraries
Regina Public Libraries said on its website that most locations will be open Good Friday and Easter Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Riverside Memorial Park
The office will be closed.
Leisure Centres
The North West Leisure Centre and the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be closed on Good Friday and on Sunday. They will operate from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Monday.
The Sportplex Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Malls
The Cornwall Centre, Southland Mall, and Northgate Mall will all be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Costco
Regina’s Costco will be running normal operating hours over the Easter long weekend.
