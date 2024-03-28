Energy and base metal stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in the base metal and energy stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.24 points at 22,192.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.06 points at 39,754.02. The S&P 500 index was up 5.96 points at 5,254.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 2.99 points at 16,402.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.80 cents US compared with 73.60 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.22 at US$82.57 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up a penny at US$1.73 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$24.00 at US$2,236.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.01 a pound.