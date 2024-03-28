Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, March 28

Blades playoffs, video games in school, Draggins Car Show, city infrastructure and puppies, puppies, puppies.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, March 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Voice of the Blades talks upcoming hockey playoffs
Les Lazaruk spoke about the playoff season, saying anything could happen.
Lazaruk said goaltending could be the great equalizer for the Prince Albert Raiders.
He said the Blades need to stay disciplined on the ice but pointed out the heated rivalry.
Saskatoon English class utilizes video games to spark interest
Elizabeth Lawson, a teacher at Marion Graham Collegiate, explained how video games are helping kids learn.
Lawson said they are looking at the English curriculum through the lens of video games.
Jackson Percy, Beau Mckenzie and Daniel Alexander spoke about what they’ve learned in Lawson’s class.
Draggins Car Show runs Easter weekend in Saskatoon
Shane Arthurs with Draggins Rod and Custom Car Club spoke about the upcoming car show.
Arthurs highlighted some of the cars people can expect to see.
The Draggins Car Show takes place at Prairieland Park Friday and Saturday.
Mayor Charlie Clark discusses the need for new infrastructure
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark spoke about the potential freeway project in the city.
He said the project won’t be built for at least 15 years, but said they are trying to find the alignment for the road.
Clark said they are looking into the environmental implications of the project.
Chihuahua Pitbull puppies highlighted on Adopt a Pet
Jemma Omidian with Saskatoon SPCA spoke about EggNoodle, Tortellini and Ziti, three puppies looking for a home.
Omidian said they had several puppies filling up the shelter and that they needed more foster homes.
She also spoke about 50/50 tickets and the need for puppy supplies.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, March 28
Breezy morning — Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Thursday, March 28, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
