Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, March 28

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 11:28 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 28'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 28
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, March 28.
Blades playoffs, video games in school, Draggins Car Show, city infrastructure and puppies, puppies, puppies.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, March 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

 

Voice of the Blades talks upcoming hockey playoffs

Les Lazaruk spoke about the playoff season, saying anything could happen.

Lazaruk said goaltending could be the great equalizer for the Prince Albert Raiders.

He said the Blades need to stay disciplined on the ice but pointed out the heated rivalry.

Click to play video: 'Voice of the Blades talks upcoming hockey playoffs'
Voice of the Blades talks upcoming hockey playoffs

Saskatoon English class utilizes video games to spark interest

Elizabeth Lawson, a teacher at Marion Graham Collegiate, explained how video games are helping kids learn.

Lawson said they are looking at the English curriculum through the lens of video games.

Jackson Percy, Beau Mckenzie and Daniel Alexander spoke about what they’ve learned in Lawson’s class.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon English class utilizes video games to spark interest'
Saskatoon English class utilizes video games to spark interest

Draggins Car Show runs Easter weekend in Saskatoon

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Shane Arthurs with Draggins Rod and Custom Car Club spoke about the upcoming car show.

Arthurs highlighted some of the cars people can expect to see.

The Draggins Car Show takes place at Prairieland Park Friday and Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Draggins Car Show runs Easter weekend in Saskatoon'
Draggins Car Show runs Easter weekend in Saskatoon

Mayor Charlie Clark discusses the need for new infrastructure

Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark spoke about the potential freeway project in the city.

He said the project won’t be built for at least 15 years, but said they are trying to find the alignment for the road.

Clark said they are looking into the environmental implications of the project.

Click to play video: 'Mayor Charlie Clark discusses the need for new infrastructure'
Mayor Charlie Clark discusses the need for new infrastructure

Chihuahua Pitbull puppies highlighted on Adopt a Pet

Jemma Omidian with Saskatoon SPCA spoke about EggNoodle, Tortellini and Ziti, three puppies looking for a home.

Omidian said they had several puppies filling up the shelter and that they needed more foster homes.

She also spoke about 50/50 tickets and the need for puppy supplies.

Click to play video: 'Chihuahua Pitbull puppies highlighted on Adopt a Pet'
Chihuahua Pitbull puppies highlighted on Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, March 28

Breezy morning — Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Thursday, March 28, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, March 28'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, March 28
