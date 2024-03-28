Winnipeg police ask for public’s help in search for homicide suspect

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public in their effort to track down a homicide suspect.
Maxim Dale Garneau, 27, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the March 18 death of 56-year-old Edgar Allan Bear at a Selkirk Avenue residence.
Winnipeg police on scene of Selkirk Avenue homicide
Homicide investigators said Garneau shouldn’t be approached, as he’s considered dangerous, but anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
