Crime

Winnipeg police ask for public’s help in search for homicide suspect

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 11:50 am
1 min read
Maxim Garneau, 27, is wanted for second-degree murder.
Maxim Garneau, 27, is wanted for second-degree murder. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public in their effort to track down a homicide suspect.

Maxim Dale Garneau, 27, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the March 18 death of 56-year-old Edgar Allan Bear at a Selkirk Avenue residence.

Winnipeg police on scene of Selkirk Avenue homicide

Homicide investigators said Garneau shouldn’t be approached, as he’s considered dangerous, but anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate scene of Selkirk Avenue homicide
