Winnipeg police ask for public’s help in search for homicide suspect

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public in their effort to track down a homicide suspect.

Maxim Dale Garneau, 27, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the March 18 death of 56-year-old Edgar Allan Bear at a Selkirk Avenue residence.

1:20 Winnipeg police on scene of Selkirk Avenue homicide

Homicide investigators said Garneau shouldn’t be approached, as he’s considered dangerous, but anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

