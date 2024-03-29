Menu

Canada

What’s open, what’s closed in Halifax for the Easter long weekend

By Staff Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 5:00 am
2 min read
Here's what's open and closed in Halifax over the Easter weekend. View image in full screen
Here's what's open and closed in Halifax over the Easter weekend. File / Getty Images
Good Friday is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, which means many stores and services will be closed.

While Easter Sunday is a non-statutory holiday, you can still expect some businesses or services to be closed or on reduced hours.

Here’s what’s open and closed in Halifax over the Easter long weekend.

Groceries and liquor

  • Atlantic Superstore: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31
  • Sobeys: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31
  • Walmart: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31
  • NSLC: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31
  • Bishop’s Cellar: closed Friday, March 29
Transit services

Halifax Transit says its buses will be on holiday schedules for Good Friday and there will be no ferry service that day.

The Alderney Ferry will operate as usual Saturday and work holiday hours Sunday. The Woodside Ferry does not operate on weekends or holidays.

Buses will operate for their normal weekend hours Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, both buses and ferries will return to a normal schedule.

Municipal services

Halifax Regional Municipality says some of its services will be altered for the holiday.

  • Garbage: collection services Friday, March 29, rescheduled for the next day; to resume regularly Monday.
  • Recreation: most recreation facilities will be closed on Friday, March 29, Sunday, March 31, and Monday, April 1. Residents can call their facility ahead of time as weekend hours may vary.
  • Parking: on-street parking is free on Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1.

Shopping

  • Halifax Shopping Centre: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31
  • Mic Mac Mall: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31
  • Park Lane Mall: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31
  • Sunnyside Mall: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31
  • Dartmouth Crossing: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31

Attractions

  • Art Gallery of Nova Scotia: temporarily closed for maintenance
  • Museum of Natural History: open Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Closed Sunday.
  • Maritime Museum of the Atlantic: closed Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1. Open Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Halifax public libraries

All Halifax Public Libraries branches will be closed on Friday, March 29; Sunday, March 31; and Monday, April 1.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

