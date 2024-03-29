What’s open, what’s closed in Halifax for the Easter long weekend

See more sharing options

Good Friday is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, which means many stores and services will be closed.

Here’s what’s open and closed in Halifax over the Easter long weekend.

Groceries and liquor

Atlantic Superstore: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31

Sobeys: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31

Walmart: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31

NSLC: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31

Bishop’s Cellar: closed Friday, March 29

Transit services

Halifax Transit says its buses will be on holiday schedules for Good Friday and there will be no ferry service that day.

The Alderney Ferry will operate as usual Saturday and work holiday hours Sunday. The Woodside Ferry does not operate on weekends or holidays.

Buses will operate for their normal weekend hours Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, both buses and ferries will return to a normal schedule.

Municipal services

Halifax Regional Municipality says some of its services will be altered for the holiday.

Garbage: collection services Friday, March 29, rescheduled for the next day; to resume regularly Monday.

Recreation: most recreation facilities will be closed on Friday, March 29, Sunday, March 31, and Monday, April 1. Residents can call their facility ahead of time as weekend hours may vary.

Parking: on-street parking is free on Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1.

Shopping

Halifax Shopping Centre: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31

Mic Mac Mall: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31

Park Lane Mall: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31

Sunnyside Mall: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31

Dartmouth Crossing: closed Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31

Attractions

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia: temporarily closed for maintenance

Museum of Natural History: open Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Maritime Museum of the Atlantic: closed Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1. Open Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Halifax public libraries

All Halifax Public Libraries branches will be closed on Friday, March 29; Sunday, March 31; and Monday, April 1.