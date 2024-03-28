Menu

Sports

Former Jets coach Bob Murdoch had CTE, family says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2024 8:48 am
1 min read
The family of a former Winnipeg Jets head coach says he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Bob Murdoch was the NHL’s coach of the year in 1989-90 with the Jets, and won two Stanley Cups as a player with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation says researchers at Boston University made the diagnosis of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after Murdoch died in August at age 76.

The foundation says his widow, Bev, released the findings to raise awareness about the long-term effects of repeated blows to the head in hockey.

