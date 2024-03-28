Menu

Canada

Foreign interference inquiry set to hear from chief electoral officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2024 7:17 am
1 min read
‘They fear retribution’: Diaspora groups testify at foreign interference inquiry
Canada’s chief electoral officer, Stéphane Perrault, is slated to testify Thursday morning at a commission of inquiry into foreign meddling allegations and how the government responded to them.

The hearings are delving into possible foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the last two general elections.

Click to play video: 'Feds introduce amendments to Canada’s Elections Act: LeBlanc'
Feds introduce amendments to Canada’s Elections Act: LeBlanc

As head of Elections Canada, Perrault is responsible for ensuring Canadians can exercise their democratic rights to vote and be a candidate.

The inquiry, led by Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue, expects to hear evidence from more than 40 people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, members of his cabinet and political party representatives.

An initial report of findings from the commission is due May 3.

The inquiry will then shift to broader policy issues, looking at the ability of the government to detect, deter and counter foreign interference, with a final report landing by the end of the year.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

