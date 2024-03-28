Guelph Gryphons release football schedule for 2024 season

Send this page to someone via email

The 2024 schedule is out for the Guelph Gryphons football team.

The Gryphons open the nine-week OUA regular season on Aug. 24 at home to the Carleton Ravens.

The homecoming game is on Sat. Sept. 28 against the Waterloo Warriors.

The Gryphons will also be home to the McMaster Marauders (Sept. 14) and the Windsor Lancers (Oct. 5) this season.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Guelph is on the road against Toronto (Aug. 31), Laurier (Sept. 7), Queen’s (Sept. 21), and York (Oct. 11). The Gryphons have a bye on the final week of the regular season on the weekend of Oct. 19.

All four Gryphons home games take place at Alumni Stadium at the University of Guelph. Each home game is on a Saturday with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Story continues below advertisement

Of note, the OUA playoffs begin on Oct. 26 with the Yates Cup championship game on Nov. 9. The Uteck Bowl (OUA vs. AUS) is on the 15th and the Vanier Cup national championship game goes on the 24th in Kingston.