‘Sleepy little village’ of Neudorf, Sask. seeks answers after four people found dead

Send this page to someone via email

After four people were found dead inside a home near Neudorf, Sask., on Sunday, the village is left with few words and is searching for answers.

“Can you imagine the terror that goes on? You can’t even imagine that.”

Those were the words Murray Hanowski said when he met a few community members for coffee Wednesday morning.

“Neudorf is just a sleepy little village like all the rest of them.”

View image in full screen Neudorf is located about 135 kilometres east of Regina. Andrew Benson / Global News

On Sunday, RCMP officers were conducting a wellness check when four bodies were found at a farmyard about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf.

Story continues below advertisement

Hanowski has lived in the community for nearly 50 years and was once the mayor of Neudorf. He said he has never seen anything like what happened just days ago.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“It doesn’t happen in small towns like Neudorf,” he said.

RCMP have not released the names of the four people that died, but say they are all members of the same family.

“We are not providing their names or other identifying information at this time. Their next of kin have been notified and victim services made available to them,” RCMP said in a statement.

Global News has confirmed Joanne and Gary Bender own the property where the four adults were found.

View image in full screen The Benders family farm sign outside of Neudorf, Sask. Andrew Benson / Global News

“This is a sad thing and not just for that family but for the whole town,” Hanowski explained.

Story continues below advertisement

Hanowski said Neudorf isn’t often the site of news and police vehicles and most people in town weren’t eager to talk about the scary scene this weekend.

“No matter what anybody says, or if they are mad at the police for interrogating everyone… It’s a sad situation and you don’t want anybody killed,” Hanowski said.

As for the village, people find themselves searching for answers, but will support each other in any way they can.

“We will all cope with it hopefully,” Hanowski said, looking at his friends.

“The community will support people. We have to.”