Arrests made in violent downtown Valley Line LRT attack on senior, 4 suspects still wanted

A month after police said a senior was attacked at a downtown Edmonton LRT station, two arrests have been made, a warrant has been issued for another man, and three other suspects have yet to be identified.

The attack happened Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at around 5:30 a.m at the ground level Churchill platform of the Valley Line LRT.

The Edmonton Police Service said a 64-year-old man was waiting for a train on the platform when he was approached by a male suspect.

The two had a brief verbal exchange which resulted in the suspect attacking the senior, knocking him to the ground and violently assaulting him, police said.

Five other suspects also reportedly joined the attack, robbing the man, prior to fleeing the scene outside city hall. EMS responded and took the man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three suspects have been identified and charged but another three are still unknown, police said. They are pictured below.

Three suspects wanted in an attack at the ground level Churchill platform of the Valley Line LRT in Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Edmonton Police Service

Suspect #1, who is seen on the left of the photo, was wearing a black hat and is described as being of medium build and height, wearing a white puffy jacket with a maroon/purple scarf, black pants, white running shoes with no laces and carrying a black backpack.

Suspect #2, who appears on the bicycle, is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man between five-foot-seven and five-foot nine with a slim build, dyed hair, wearing a black face mask and a black hat with a cannabis leaf on the front, a black and orange scarf, black jacket with a ‘Jordan’ logo on the front, dark blue jeans, dark grey shoes carrying a grey backpack. He was also riding a light grey bicycle.

Suspect #3, who is behind the suspect on the bicycle, is described as being a woman between 25 and 30 years old, medium height and medium build, shoulder-length straight brown hair, wearing a brown sweater, teal baggy pants, white running shoes, carrying a black and white blanket or piece of clothing.

“We are very thankful for the public’s assistance thus far and are hopeful that someone out there recognizes any of the three suspects in the photo and will contact police,” EPS Const. Anton Golosov said in a Wednesday news release.

A fourth suspect was identified but has not yet been found and arrested.

View image in full screen One of six suspects wanted in connection with an assault on Edmonton’s Churchill LRT platform on Feb. 24, 2024. Supplied by EPS

Warrants have been issued for Markus Lee Gladue, 21, who is wanted for aggravated assault, possessing an offensive weapon dangerous to public and robbery.

Markus Lee Gladue, 21, is wanted in an attack at the ground level Churchill platform of the Valley Line LRT in Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Edmonton Police Service

Two others have been arrested.

Brady Rodney Desroches-Smith, 28, is charged with aggravated assault and robbery. Police said at the time of his arrest, Desroches-Smith was also wanted for first-degree murder by the Grande Prairie RCMP.

Travis Damian Houle, 35, is charged with of aggravated assault, robbery, and failure to comply with probation order.

Anyone who can identify any of the three outstanding suspects is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.