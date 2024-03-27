Trial date set for Lethbridge high school football players charged with sexual assault

Three members of a southern Alberta high school football team accused of sexually assaulting a teammate are scheduled to go to trial in the fall.
The accused boys, who are 16 and 17, are charged with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.
Because of their ages, the accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police have said a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in a locker room of Chinook High School after regular hours last on Oct. 3, 2023.
They said the offence did not involve hazing. Officers seized a weapon from the school but police did not give further details.
The trial is scheduled for Oct. 28.
A fourth accused has been referred to a diversion program.
After the teens were arrested, they were released from custody on conditions, which included not having contact with the complainant or attending the school.
A judge amended the conditions to allow two of the accused to attend their high school graduation in June.
