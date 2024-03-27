Trial date set for Lethbridge high school football players charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Three members of a southern Alberta high school football team accused of sexually assaulting a teammate are scheduled to go to trial in the fall.

The accused boys, who are 16 and 17, are charged with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Because of their ages, the accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have said a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in a locker room of Chinook High School after regular hours last on Oct. 3, 2023.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They said the offence did not involve hazing. Officers seized a weapon from the school but police did not give further details.

The trial is scheduled for Oct. 28.

A fourth accused has been referred to a diversion program.

Story continues below advertisement

After the teens were arrested, they were released from custody on conditions, which included not having contact with the complainant or attending the school.

A judge amended the conditions to allow two of the accused to attend their high school graduation in June.