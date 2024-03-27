Menu

Canada

Town of Huntsville confirms it was hit by ransomware attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2024 7:26 pm
1 min read
A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. A town in Ontario's Muskoka region has shared more details about a cybersecurity incident earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. A town in Ontario's Muskoka region has shared more details about a cybersecurity incident earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. RJB
A town in Ontario’s Muskoka region has shared more details about a cybersecurity incident earlier this month.

The Town of Huntsville says it was hit on March 10 by a ransomware attack, in which vital digital information is held hostage for payment.

Denise Corry, the town’s chief administrative officer, says an “unauthorized user” infiltrated the town’s systems and data was compromised.

It remains unclear if the compromised data includes personal information.

Services are still in the process of being restored, and officials say the town has reviewed and strengthened its systems to mitigate future risk.

The attack in Huntsville came two weeks after officials in Hamilton learned of a similar cybersecurity incident targeting that city.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

