New London-Middlesex schools get provincial green light, combined $45M in funding

London-Middlesex’s two major school boards have both been given the capital funding to build two new schools which will create nearly 955 new student spaces and 176 new child-care spaces.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement in Strathroy, Ont., Wednesday, saying capital funding will help build the new schools in the county.

The Thames Valley District school board (TVDSB) will begin building the Lucan elementary school in Lucan-Biddulph township, thanks to a provincial investment of close to $25 million, including $3.5 in child-care funding.

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) received an investment of over $20.6 million, with $2.6 million in child-care funding, for the new Middlesex Centre Catholic elementary school in Komoka.

Lucan elementary will create 531 new student spaces, while Middlesex Centre catholic elementary will create 424. Both schools will add an additional 88 licensed child-care spaces.

“Our government is laser focused on building new state-of-the-art schools and childcare for families in rapidly growing areas across the province,” said Minister Lecce in a statement.

“I am proud to deliver two new elementary schools that will benefit young students as they learn in modern schools that get students Back-To-Basics with hands-on learning to be better prepared for the jobs of the future.”

Both projects are funded through the 2023-2024 capital priorities program to address critical infrastructure needs in rapidly-growing communities.

“This is amazing news for families in Middlesex County and west London. This is an area in our region that is growing rapidly,” says Gabe Pizzuti, Chair of the Board of Trustees for the LDCSB.

“A new elementary school will accommodate new students as well as relieve pressure on some of our existing schools … as we continue to welcome record numbers of students to the LDCSB.”

TVDSB board chair Beth Mai says the new approval “highlights the strength of collaboration between the TVDSB and the Ministry.”

“(The announcement) is encouraging news for our communities where population continues to grow at a rapid rate,” Mai said in a statement.

“We look forward to the benefits this school will bring to the Lucan community, reflecting our commitment to providing quality education for all students.”

Both boards have said more details will be shared in the coming months. It’s not known when construction on the schools will begin.