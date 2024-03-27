Menu

Canada

Canucks support Enderby, B.C. bid for 2024 Hockeyville title

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 7:08 pm
2 min read
The Vancouver Canucks’ mascot, Fin, holds up a ‘Vote Enderby’ sign in regards to this weekend’s Kraft Hockeyville contest. Fin and former Canuck Kirk McLean visited Enderby on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The Vancouver Canucks’ mascot, Fin, holds up a ‘Vote Enderby’ sign in regards to this weekend’s Kraft Hockeyville contest. Fin and former Canuck Kirk McLean visited Enderby on Wednesday. Global News
Three days from now, Canada’s newest Hockeyville winner will be announced.

Between then and now, the four communities in the running are reaching out for public support, as voting takes place this weekend.

The winner will be announced Saturday evening, and efforts are underway to push Enderby, B.C., into the top spot.

The small Okanagan community will be squaring off against Cochrane, Alta.; Wolseley, Sask.; and Elliot Lake, Ont.; for the title.

Wolseley, Sask. looking for go ahead goal in Kraft Hockeyville contest

“On behalf of council and the community of Vernon, we are in full support of the City of Enderby on its enthusiastic pursuit of Kraft Hockeyville,” said the mayor of Vernon, Victor Cumming.

“Their dedication to hockey and community spirit embodies the true essence of our Canadian identity.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I urge the communities of the Okanagan to get out and vote for Enderby and help make this worthy goal a reality.”

The winner of Kraft’s annual Hockeyville contest will receive $250,000 in arena upgrades, $10,000 in youth hockey equipment plus the chance to host an NHL pre-season game in the area.

Voting starts on Friday, March 29, at 6 a.m., and ends Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m.

Lumby is Hockeyville

This week, former NHL goaltender Kirk McLean and the Vancouver Canucks’ mascot, Fin, trekked to Enderby to film a clip in support of Enderby’s Hockeyville campaign.

The clip will air during Vancouver’s home game against Dallas on Thursday night.

“The Vancouver Canucks are very proud to be here to help out and do whatever we can to make that happen,” said McLean, a Canucks alumni ambassador.

“Coming into small communities like this, which we do quite often, makes a big difference. And whatever we can do to get Hockeyville here, and get some dough to get this arena up and running again, it’s the least we can do.”

All four communities have legitimate reasons why they should win. However, Enderby and Elliot Lake don’t have functioning arenas.

In Enderby (population: 3,000), the rink closed in January due to a refrigeration system failure. And in Elliot Lake (population: 11,000), the 55-year-old rink closed last September due to structural issues.

Lumby unveils Pat Duke Memorial Arena renovations and expansion

“The closure of the Enderby Arena has been devastating for community members and the broader region,” said the City of Enderby.

“The Enderby Arena is home to minor, adult, and senior hockey, public skating, fitness programs, and many other activities. The Enderby Curling Rink shares the refrigeration plant and has also been shut down.”

More about Kraft Hockeyville, including voting, is available online.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

