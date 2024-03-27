New provincial budget provides hope for Southeastern Ontario

The ongoing opioid addiction epidemic, housing shortages, and a severe lack of primary health care are among the challenges facing Southeastern Ontario. However, as the provincial budget was tabled on Tuesday, the Conservative government asserts it is making efforts to tackle these issues.

Frequent occurrences of clinics opening up with no patient spaces highlight the pressing need for action. Fortunately, a new medical school north of Toronto aims to address the shortage of family doctors.

“So I know that from Brockville, to Belleville, to Quinte West and north into Bancroft, primary care is a real concern,” Bay of Quinte MPP, Todd Smith said. “So it’s great that we’re investing in those health human resources that we need.”

However, Liberal MPP for Kingston and the Islands, Ted Hsu, noted, “Well, we’re always hoping for more in the budget. Some long-term planning. Because we have some serious problems that are not going to be resolved overnight.”

The Ford government also announced funds for ‘house enabling infrastructure’ such as water, sewer, and roads. However, Liberal MPP Ted Hsu believes the focus is misplaced, emphasizing the need for affordable housing.

Hsu stated, “It’s affordable housing. I think that this government is focused more on single detached homes in the expanding outwards from cities. But a lot of people can’t afford that.”

Kingston has been prioritizing vertical development but is open to utilizing provincial funds to address both issues and introduce much-needed affordable housing.

“Quite frankly, the housing situation is so severe right now that we need all types of housing, in all areas of the city and certainly that’s our focus here,” Kingston Mayor, Bryan Paterson said.

Another aspect of the budget that Mayor Paterson is monitoring closely is the increase in recreational funding. He hopes to utilize this for the proposed swimming facility at the Invista Centre.

“Asking for more details about when that funding will become available, what sort of criteria will be involved in being able to access it,” Paterson said. “But certainly that will be an important part of our advocacy in getting the pool project off the ground.”

While the city and the YMCA have committed to covering two-thirds of the cost of the swimming facility, the remaining $35 million will need to be secured through private fundraising or other levels of government. Meaning the new recreation funding could not have come at a more opportune time.