Ontario baby formula producer says it’s been approved for sale in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario baby formula producer says it’s been given the nod to begin selling its products in Canada.

Kingston-based Canada Royal Milk said Wednesday that it has received both Health Canada and Canadian Food Inspection Agency approval.

“Meeting the infant formula needs of parents has been Canada Royal Milk’s number one priority since breaking ground in 2019,” a statement from the company reads.

“Now that the necessary approvals have been obtained, Canada Royal Milk is committed to supporting the health and nourishment of families across the country.”

View image in full screen Chenggang Hang, general manager of Canada Royal Milk in Kingston, says he expects the company’s infant formula to be available to the public in summer 2024. Talha Hashmani / Global News

A subsidiary of the China-based company Feihe International Inc., Canada Royal Milk built a $332-million plant in Kingston in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada Royal Milk announced it had made preliminary submissions to Health Canada as part of the regulatory approval process in 2022.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The company has said it will use significant volumes of cow and goat milk to produce fortified cow milk powder, whole goat milk powder and skim goat milk powder for infants.

With Wednesday’s announcement, Canada Royal Milk says it has started production of its first batch of infant formula and the company expects the product will be available on store shelves across the country this summer.

Canada Royal Milk says it employs more than 150 people at its 320,000-square-foot facility in Kingston. Up until now, the plant has focused on making powdered milk. After two years of a process to get approval, it’s finally adding another item to its list.

“We have placed the order by the end of January, and we are waiting for the materials to all arrive,” said Chenghang Han, general manager of the plant, while speaking to Global News.

“We will start the manufacture and have the product released, according to our plan, in the middle of this summer. There will be local infant formula available for all Canadian consumers.”

1:58 Kingston, Ont. baby formula maker signs deal with goat farmers in Ontario, Quebec