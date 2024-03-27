Calgary-area teen going to ‘really cool’ world medieval combat championship

Send this page to someone via email

This is a very special spring for a sporting family from Crossfield, Alta.

A proud son will soon be cheering on his dad at a world championship, eager to follow in his footsteps.

Malin Wigglesworth, 16, will be travelling with his dad Andrew to the International Medieval Combat Federation (IMCF) 2024 world championship in Mexico City.

Wigglesworth will be ringside, playing a supporting role as his dad and seven other armour-clad Albertans go into battle with swords and other historic weapons.

“I’m there to help put on armour,” Wigglesworth said. “And run water bottles and food to the fighters.”

Wigglesworth is himself a medieval fighter.

“I’m big into all the medievaly stuff – it’s so fun,” Wigglesworth said. “I get to do a sport with a bunch of nerds swinging swords around, and I get to do it with my dad – like, how cool is that?”

Wiggleworth’s father also has a strong passion for the sport.

“Every little boy wants to be a knight, right?” Andrew Wigglesworth said. “So I get to live my dream, a little bit later on, which is fantastic.”

The Wigglesworths, along with other medieval fighters who live north of Calgary, train regularly at the Airdrie Martial Arts Centre.

“The ability to represent Team Canada and go international is such an honour,” fighter Ian Tivendale said.

The local competitors will be going into battle against fighters from 25 other countries at the IMCF event in Mexico City, which runs May 2-5.

“This will be my third time going to worlds,” fighter Wade Ames said. “I’ve been to Scotland in 2018 and then last year we went to Spain, which was a blast.”

Wigglesworth is believed to be the youngest medieval fighter in Alberta, having begun training at the age of 12.

His mother, Angela Wigglesworth, says having both her husband and son involved in the sport has been good for the family.

“It’s such a wonderful opportunity for them to have something together that they love,” she said.

At 16, Malin Wigglesworth is still too young to compete in IMCF international events.

He can’t wait until he’s 18, hoping to qualify to fight at the IMCF 2026 world championship in Denmark.

“Oh yeah, I want to represent Team Canada,” Wigglesworth said. “It’s going to be really cool.”