Othello Tunnels to partially reopen this summer

A popular B.C. park known for its former train tunnels that people can walk through will partially reopen this summer after a three-year closure.

The province says Coquihalla Canyon Park, commonly called the Othello Tunnels, will undergo construction this spring to repair infrastructure damaged by heavy rain and flooding in November 2021.

In all, more than 30 sites throughout the park were damaged, as well as all five of the historic train tunnels, which were built in 1914 and were an engineering feat.

Located near Hope, the tunnels were once part of the historic Kettle Valley Railway.

“Coquihalla Canyon Park and Othello Tunnels are extremely popular, and their spectacular beauty and unique features provide good reason,” said B.C.’s environment minister, George Heyman.

“We know people have been waiting a long time for the park to safely open. The damage to this park from the atmospheric river was extensive, and we are designing and rebuilding more resilient infrastructure so it can better withstand the impacts of climate change.”

The province says restoration work will begin in two phases, with the park slated to partially reopen in early July.

The first phase will focus on restoring facilities and access from the park entrance and parking lot to the end of the second tunnel.

The trail will be resurfaced and elevated to prevent similar damage from flooding. The rest of the park is projected to open in 2025.

The province says bridge foundations and the stability of the canyon slopes above the tunnels were also impacted, increasing the risk of falling rocks.

Local access roads and trails were also eroded by flooding.

The repair work has an estimated cost of $4.5 million, with funding mostly provided by Ottawa.

“The park is located right in our backyard and generates tens of thousands of visitors every year to our area. It played a huge role in the movie First Blood, which was shot in Hope in 1981,” said Brian McKinney of Cascades and Canyons Visitor Centre and Museum in Hope.

“Whether you are a fan of John Rambo, a Kettle Valley Railway history buff or just B.C.’s beauty in general, this park has it all. This is welcome news.”