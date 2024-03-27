Nova Scotia government announces rate indexing for people on income assistance

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government has announced it is indexing income assistance rates to keep up with inflation.

Community Services Minister Brendan Maguire says the rates will be tied to the consumer price index and will rise by 2.5 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The change will be implemented on July 1 with payments retroactive to April 1.

The minister says the change will mean an increase of about $35 a month for people living on low incomes.

According to the province there were 23,665 income assistance recipients in the province as of Feb. 1.

Maguire says the $7-million cost of the indexing will come from funds allocated to his department in the 2024-25 provincial budget that was introduced on Feb. 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.