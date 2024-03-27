Menu

Economy

Nova Scotia government announces rate indexing for people on income assistance

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2024 1:40 pm
1 min read
NS Community Services Minister Brendan Maguire and Premier Tim Houston, left, take part in a press conference in Halifax, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The Nova Scotia government has announced it is indexing income assistance rates based on the consumer price index. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette. View image in full screen
NS Community Services Minister Brendan Maguire and Premier Tim Houston, left, take part in a press conference in Halifax, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The Nova Scotia government has announced it is indexing income assistance rates based on the consumer price index. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette. GAC
The Nova Scotia government has announced it is indexing income assistance rates to keep up with inflation.

Community Services Minister Brendan Maguire says the rates will be tied to the consumer price index and will rise by 2.5 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The change will be implemented on July 1 with payments retroactive to April 1.

The minister says the change will mean an increase of about $35 a month for people living on low incomes.

According to the province there were 23,665 income assistance recipients in the province as of Feb. 1.

Maguire says the $7-million cost of the indexing will come from funds allocated to his department in the 2024-25 provincial budget that was introduced on Feb. 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

