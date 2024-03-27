Menu

Crime

Norway House traffic stop leads Manitoba RCMP to wanted man, bag of pills

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 1:49 pm
1 min read
Contraband seized by Norway House RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Norway House RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
The RCMP in Norway House seized a backpack full of ecstasy pills and more than $2,500 in cash during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

Police said they pulled over a vehicle on Highway 373 in the northern Manitoba community when they determined it was unregistered and being driven by a woman, 21, without a valid licence.

Further investigation led police to determine that a 20-year-old passenger was breaching conditions of a recent release order, and that he was the subject of an outstanding warrant.

A search under his seat turned up the backpack containing the pills and cash, police said.

The man, from Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, was taken into custody and faces charges including posession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with a release order.

The RCMP continues to investigate.

