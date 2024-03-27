Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Semi-truck rampage in southeast Edmonton sends 5 to hospital

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 2:04 pm
2 min read
A semi tractor trailer in a ditch along 34th Street SW between 41st Avenue SW and Ellerslie Road on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. View image in full screen
A semi tractor trailer in a ditch along 34th Street SW between 41st Avenue SW and Ellerslie Road on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several charges were laid after a dangerous driving rampage in southeast Edmonton sent five people to hospital, police said.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, a speeding semi tractor/trailer drove erratically, ran a red light and hit several trees and two vehicles.

On Monday evening, just before 6:30 p.m., police responded to multiple reports of a red Kenworth tractor and flatbed trailer swerving erratically while travelling east on Anthony Henday Drive at approximately 150 km/h, where the speed limit is 100 km/h.

Click to play video: 'Road rage involving Edmonton carjacking suspect caught on video'
Road rage involving Edmonton carjacking suspect caught on video

Police said the truck left the freeway and headed south to the Walker area. There, the semi reportedly hit a parked GMC Sierra, knocked over a tree, and then ran a red light at the intersection of 50th Street and 22nd Avenue SW.

Story continues below advertisement

EPS said the truck then continued south along 50th Street into the country, travelling at 100 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. The semi drove through a ditch before turning east onto a rural stretch of 41st Avenue SW, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said the semi then turned back north at 34th Street SW, where a Dodge Ram with five people inside was rear-ended.

The 25-year-old man driving the Dodge was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other four people in the pickup were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Trending Now

After the collision, police said the damaged semi veered off the road, hit several more trees, and came to a stop in a field.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured in the collision and police arrested him on scene.

EPS said 39-year-old Dominic Zajac’s driver’s licence has been suspended, and he is charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and refusal to provide breath sample.

The EPS major collision investigations unit continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Semi collision damages Whitemud overpass at southeast Edmonton Henday interchange'
Semi collision damages Whitemud overpass at southeast Edmonton Henday interchange
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices