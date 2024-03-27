Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Chamber says federal emissions cap could hurt value of Trans Mountain pipeline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2024 12:50 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is warning the federal government that its proposed cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector could compromise the valuation of the Trans Mountain pipeline. Workers position pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. View image in full screen
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is warning the federal government that its proposed cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector could compromise the valuation of the Trans Mountain pipeline. Workers position pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is warning Ottawa that its proposed cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector could compromise the valuation of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Canada’s oil industry has been fighting tooth-and-nail against the promised cap, which the federal government has said it expects to finalize later this year.

The government has said that under its proposed plan, the oil and gas industry will have to cut emissions by more than one-third by 2030 or buy offset credits.

Click to play video: 'Completion of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion could face delays'
Completion of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion could face delays

It has said the cap is meant to cap pollution, not production, but the industry has warned the cap will have “unintended consequences” that could cause companies to curtail their output.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce says any perceived risk to Canada’s oil output could create the perception that the Trans Mountain pipeline might not be able to rely on a steady and predictable flow of oil. It says that will result in a lower valuation by investors and a lower price received when it is sold.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, which is owned by the federal government, is more than 98 per cent complete. The government has long said it does not intend to be the long-term owner of the pipeline and has launched talks with Indigenous groups who may be interested in purchasing a stake in the asset.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices