Canada

What’s open and closed on Easter long weekend in Kingston

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 4:31 pm
2 min read
Close-up of a sign that says 'Sorry, we're closed.' View image in full screen
A closed sign in a store in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday January 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Easter falls in March this year, bringing a three-day weekend to some and a four-day weekend to lucky others.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Kingston over the long weekend:

Grocery stores and shopping

Loblaws (Both locations)

  • Friday March 29 – Closed
  • Sunday March 31 – Closed
  • Monday April 1 – Open regular hours

Metro (All locations)

  • Friday March 29 – Closed
  • Sunday March 31 – Closed
  • Monday April 1 – Open regular hours

Cataraqui Centre

  • Friday March 29 – Closed
  • Sunday March 31 – Closed
  • Monday April 1 – Open regular hours

Costco

  • Friday March 29 – Closed
  • Sunday March 31 – Closed
  • Monday April 1 – Open regular hours

Walmart

  • Friday March 29 – Closed
  • Sunday March 31 – Closed
  • Monday April 1 – Open regular hours

Beer, wine and alcohol sales:

LCBOS

  • Friday March 29 – Closed
  • Sunday March 31 – Closed
  • Monday April 1 – Open

Beer Stores

  • Friday March 29 – Closed
  • Sunday March 31 – Closed
  • Monday April 1 – Open

Wine Rack

Wine Rack locations in Kingston will be open through the Easter long weekend, including Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1.

City Services

Garbage and recycling 

  • There is no collection on Friday, March 29 or   Monday, April 1.
  • Friday’s material will be collected on Saturday, March 30. Monday’s collection moves to Tuesday, April 2 and collection moves forward a day for the rest of the week.
Kingston Area Recycling Centre

  • Closed Friday and Monday. Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kingston Transit

  • No on-road service on Friday, regular service on Saturday and Sunday, with limited service on Monday.
  • KAS Trip Reservation Office is closed on Friday, open regular hours on Saturday and Sunday, and on Monday open from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Municipal office/Facilities schedules

  • Administrative offices, including housing and social services and provincial offices at 362 Montreal Street: Closed Friday through Monday
  • Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro: Closed on Friday and Monday. In the event of a utility emergency, customers can call the Utilities Kingston 24-hour number at 613-546-1181 or the electricity or natural gas utility provider for their area.
  • Kingston Frontenac Public Library branches: Closed Friday, Sunday and Monday; open regular hours on Saturday.
  • Recreation Facilities: All recreation facilities are closed on Friday and Monday; open regular hours on Saturday and Sunday.
  • INVISTA Centre: The ice at the INVISTA Centre will be open due to a hockey tournament on Friday. The fitness room at INVISTA Centre will be closed Friday and Monday.
  • PumpHouse Museum: Closed Friday – Monday, reopening April 2.
  • Kingston Grand Theatre Box Office: Open Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4:30 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
  • Tett Centre: Closed Friday and Monday; open regular hours on Saturday and Sunday.
