What’s open and closed on Easter long weekend in Kingston

Easter falls in March this year, bringing a three-day weekend to some and a four-day weekend to lucky others.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Kingston over the long weekend:
Grocery stores and shopping
Loblaws (Both locations)
- Friday March 29 – Closed
- Sunday March 31 – Closed
- Monday April 1 – Open regular hours
Metro (All locations)
- Friday March 29 – Closed
- Sunday March 31 – Closed
- Monday April 1 – Open regular hours
Cataraqui Centre
- Friday March 29 – Closed
- Sunday March 31 – Closed
- Monday April 1 – Open regular hours
Costco
- Friday March 29 – Closed
- Sunday March 31 – Closed
- Monday April 1 – Open regular hours
Walmart
- Friday March 29 – Closed
- Sunday March 31 – Closed
- Monday April 1 – Open regular hours
Beer, wine and alcohol sales:
LCBOS
- Friday March 29 – Closed
- Sunday March 31 – Closed
- Monday April 1 – Open
Beer Stores
- Friday March 29 – Closed
- Sunday March 31 – Closed
- Monday April 1 – Open
Wine Rack
Wine Rack locations in Kingston will be open through the Easter long weekend, including Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1.
City Services
Garbage and recycling
- There is no collection on Friday, March 29 or Monday, April 1.
- Friday’s material will be collected on Saturday, March 30. Monday’s collection moves to Tuesday, April 2 and collection moves forward a day for the rest of the week.
Kingston Area Recycling Centre
- Closed Friday and Monday. Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kingston Transit
- No on-road service on Friday, regular service on Saturday and Sunday, with limited service on Monday.
- KAS Trip Reservation Office is closed on Friday, open regular hours on Saturday and Sunday, and on Monday open from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Municipal office/Facilities schedules
- Administrative offices, including housing and social services and provincial offices at 362 Montreal Street: Closed Friday through Monday
- Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro: Closed on Friday and Monday. In the event of a utility emergency, customers can call the Utilities Kingston 24-hour number at 613-546-1181 or the electricity or natural gas utility provider for their area.
- Kingston Frontenac Public Library branches: Closed Friday, Sunday and Monday; open regular hours on Saturday.
- Recreation Facilities: All recreation facilities are closed on Friday and Monday; open regular hours on Saturday and Sunday.
- INVISTA Centre: The ice at the INVISTA Centre will be open due to a hockey tournament on Friday. The fitness room at INVISTA Centre will be closed Friday and Monday.
- PumpHouse Museum: Closed Friday – Monday, reopening April 2.
- Kingston Grand Theatre Box Office: Open Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4:30 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
- Tett Centre: Closed Friday and Monday; open regular hours on Saturday and Sunday.
