What’s open and closed on Easter long weekend in Kingston

Easter falls in March this year, bringing a three-day weekend to some and a four-day weekend to lucky others.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Kingston over the long weekend:

Grocery stores and shopping

Loblaws (Both locations)

Friday March 29 – Closed

– Closed Sunday March 31 – Closed

– Closed Monday April 1 – Open regular hours

Metro (All locations)

Friday March 29 – Closed

– Closed Sunday March 31 – Closed

– Closed Monday April 1 – Open regular hours

Cataraqui Centre

Friday March 29 – Closed

– Closed Sunday March 31 – Closed

– Closed Monday April 1 – Open regular hours

Costco

Friday March 29 – Closed

– Closed Sunday March 31 – Closed

– Closed Monday April 1 – Open regular hours

Walmart

Friday March 29 – Closed

– Closed Sunday March 31 – Closed

– Closed Monday April 1 – Open regular hours

Beer, wine and alcohol sales:

LCBOS

Friday March 29 – Closed

– Closed Sunday March 31 – Closed

– Closed Monday April 1 – Open

Beer Stores

Friday March 29 – Closed

– Closed Sunday March 31 – Closed

– Closed Monday April 1 – Open

Wine Rack

Wine Rack locations in Kingston will be open through the Easter long weekend, including Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1.

City Services

Garbage and recycling

There is no collection on Friday, March 29 or Monday, April 1.

Friday’s material will be collected on Saturday, March 30. Monday’s collection moves to Tuesday, April 2 and collection moves forward a day for the rest of the week.

Kingston Area Recycling Centre

Closed Friday and Monday. Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kingston Transit

No on-road service on Friday, regular service on Saturday and Sunday, with limited service on Monday.

KAS Trip Reservation Office is closed on Friday, open regular hours on Saturday and Sunday, and on Monday open from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Municipal office/Facilities schedules