Economy

S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2024 11:53 am
A signboard displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A signboard displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG
Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 94.62 points at 22,007.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 232.85 points at 39,515.18. The S&P 500 index was up 14.33 points at 5,217.91, while the Nasdaq composite was down 3.24 points at 16,312.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.62 cents US compared with 73.68 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was down 31 cents at US$81.31 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$1.71 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$14.10 at US$2,213.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$3.99 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

